Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were arrested in Kavanaugh protests

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 8:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Actresses Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were among those arrested Thursday in protests over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.‏

Hundreds of people turned up at the Hart and Dirksen Senate Office Buildings to challenge Kavanaugh's nomination after three women accused him of various forms of sexual misconduct. Schumer and Ratajkowski were among them.

Capitol Police said they arrested 302 people during the demonstrations.

Video from the scene show the two detained after an officer asks if they want to be arrested.

Schumer told a CNN producer that she was arrested. Ratajkowski said on social media that she was arrested.

The two appeared in the 2018 comedy "I Feel Pretty."

