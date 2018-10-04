Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

DOJ indicts 7 Russian intelligence officers

The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against seven Russian intelligence officers for malicious cyber activities against the US and its allies.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Oct. 4, 2018 11:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Justice Department on Thursday announced criminal charges against seven Russian intelligence officers, accusing them in a sprawling indictment of hacking, wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering as part of an effort to distract from Russia's state-sponsored doping program.

Three of the defendants were also charged in the hacking of US persons involved in the 2016 election, Assistant Attorney General for the National Security Division John Demers said during a news conference, but the current indictment does not arise out of special counsel Robert Mueller's work.

According to the indictment, all seven defendants are members of the GRU, a Russian Federation intelligence agency within the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian military. They are accused of sophisticated cyberintrusions and the victims were anti-doping agencies and officials, sporting federations, and nearly 250 athletes.

In addition to anti-doping agencies, the GRU targeted others, including the Westinghouse Electric Corporation, a nuclear energy company in Pennsylvania.

The indictment alleges the GRU officers used spearphishing emails, fictitious personas and researched their victims.

Earlier Thursday, the Dutch government announced it had disrupted a GRU cyberattack on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events