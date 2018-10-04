Clear

US service member killed in Afghanistan

A US service member assigned to the NATO mission in Afghanistan was killed on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 8:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A US service member assigned to the NATO mission in Afghanistan was killed on Thursday, the Pentagon said.

The incident is under investigation and the military is not immediately making any additional details available until the service member's next of kin is notified.

Afghanistan

Asia

Continents and regions

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Military

Military casualties

South Asia

Unrest, conflicts and war

War casualties

"We mourn and honor the sacrifice of our service member," said Resolute Support and United States Forces -- Afghanistan Commanding Gen. Scott Miller. "We remain committed."

