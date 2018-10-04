Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

UK man rescued after 'living in six-foot shed for 40 years'

UK officers have rescued a man who is believed to have lived in a six-foot shed for 40 years, according to a...

Posted: Oct. 4, 2018 4:47 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

UK officers have rescued a man who is believed to have lived in a six-foot shed for 40 years, according to a statement from the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA).

The 58-year-old was found at a residential site north of Carlisle in Cumbria in a dawn raid on Wednesday by GLAA officers.

Human rights

Human rights violations

International relations and national security

Slavery

The potential modern slavery victim was taken by specialist trauma officers for medical tests, GLAA said.

A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offenses.

GLAA said modern slavery exists in a whole range of forms across the UK and urged people to contact them if they have any suspicions.

A photograph provided by the GLAA showed a small green garden shed with little inside but a duvet, a television, an electric heater and a scrap of carpet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events