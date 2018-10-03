Clear

URGENT - Defense rests in trial of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke

(CNN) --The defense has rested in the murder trial of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is charg...

Oct. 3, 2018
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 11:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) --The defense has rested in the murder trial of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in 2014. Van Dyke faces two counts of first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct.

