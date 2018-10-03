Cristiano Ronaldo says he has 'clear conscience' as star denies rape allegations

Cristiano Ronaldo has denied the rape allegations made against him by an American woman, saying he has a "clear conscience."
Kathryn Mayorga says the Portuguese footballer, who now plays for Italian club Juventus, raped her in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009 while she repeatedly screamed no, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Clark County, Nevada.
"I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in.
"Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.
"My clear conscience will thereby allow me to await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations."
Leslie Stovall, Mayorga's co-counsel, was not immediately available for comment.
Las Vegas police have re-opened the rape complaint made by Mayorga against Ronaldo. Her lawyer is holding a media conference later on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
More to follow.
