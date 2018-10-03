Clear

Star power set to celebrate Mac Miller's life

A group of high-profile stars are coming together to pay tribute to the late Mac Miller.The rapper's ...

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 8:56 AM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 8:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A group of high-profile stars are coming together to pay tribute to the late Mac Miller.

The rapper's family announced last week that "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life" will be held October 31 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Celebrities

Mac Miller

Arts and entertainment

Concerts and musical performances

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Rap and hip-hop music

The event will feature performances from big names such as John Mayer, SZA, Chance the Rapper, Anderson.Paak, Miguel, Travis Scott and Ty Dolla $ign.

Miller, who was born Malcolm McCormick, died September 7 at age 26.

The concert will benefit and honor the launch of the Mac Miller Circles Fund, which will be managed by his estate, along with his family, a board of advisers and 4 Strikes management.

His mother, Karen Meyers, shared the event's artwork Thursday on her Instagram account.

"Thank you to all the artists, friends and partners for helping to bring this all to fruition .. in honor of wonderful Malcolm .. who is in all of our hearts," she wrote in the caption.

She also released a statement saying the high-profile support the concert has received is "a testament to Malcolm's incredible life."

"His Father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision," Meyers said.

"He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the (Mac Miller Circles Fund) will continue to do just that."

The rapper's former girlfriend, singer Ariana Grande, has not been announced to perform.

Live Nation is helming the concert, and tickets are set to go on sale Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events