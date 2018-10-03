British PM Theresa May kicks off keynote speech with ABBA's 'Dancing Queen'

British Prime Minister Theresa May attempted to shrug (and shuffle and swivel) off memories of a disastrous speech last year by dancing onto the stage to the tune of ABBA's 'Dancing Queen.'

To rapturous applause at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, England, she twirled somewhat awkwardly into the auditorium -- a self-deprecatory reference to dance moves she displayed on a recent visit to Africa.

The dance moves were part of an opening sequence in which she sought to dispel memories of a poor speech at the same event last year, when she was plagued by a cough, a prankster, and the signage falling from the stage behind her.

"You'll have to excuse me if I cough during this speech. I've been up all night supergluing the backdrop," joked May.

"There are some things about last year's conference I am trying to forget," said May to the packed hall of party faithful. "But I will always remember the warmth I felt from everyone in the hall who supported me all the way -- thank you," May added.

The idea of dancing into the conference hall came from May herself, a source close to the Prime Minister told CNN.

The Swedish ambassador to the UK, Torbjörn Sohlström, was quick to congratulate May on her choice of song, tweeting, "I can only say Bravo to Theresa May for starting her conference speech with ABBA's Dancing Queen."

May fights for political survival amid Brexit backlash

The prime minister's speech comes amid mounting pressure to reassert her authority, just hours after one Member of Parliament signed a a letter of no confidence in her leadership.

The previous day former foreign secretary Boris Johnson launched a scathing attack on May's Brexit plan -- known as "Chequers" after the prime minister's country residence where it was approved by the Cabinet in July.

"This is the time to chuck Chequers," Johnson told the Conservative conference on Tuesday in a speech widely widely regarded as the opening salvo in a pitch for the leadership.