Harry and Meghan head to Sussex for first time as Duke and Duchess

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will explore the place from which their royal titles originate on Wednesday as they make their first official visit to Sussex.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a busy agenda ahead of them as they embark on a whistle-stop tour that will see them take in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Brighton and Peacehaven along England's south coast.

The pair will first journey to Edes House in the cathedral city of Chichester where they will get the opportunity to see a rare copy of the American Declaration of Independence. Two Harvard researchers unearthed the second known parchment copy in England back in 2015; the other is on display at the National Archives in Washington.

The Duke and Duchess will then open the new Engineering and Digital Technology Park at the University of Chichester in Bognor Regis. The site has been designed to offer practical experiences in partnership with local industry.

Later on Wednesday, Harry and Meghan will travel to the seaside city of Brighton and Hove, where they will stop by the Royal Pavilion, the former royal residence of the Duke's ancestor, King George IV.

The pair will then head to the Survivors' Network, a charity that supports people who have suffered sexual violence and abuse.

The final engagement of the day for the royal couple will see them meet young people at the JOFF Youth Centre in the town of Peacehaven.

Queen Elizabeth II conferred the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the pair on the morning of their wedding in May.

The only previous person to hold the title of Duke of Sussex was an anti-slavery campaigner and supporter of rights for Catholics and Jews, according to the Royal Collection. Prince Augustus Frederick, son of George III and Queen Charlotte, gained the title in 1801.

Meghan is the first person to hold the title of Duchess of Sussex.