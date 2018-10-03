Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for pioneering work in evolutionary science

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Frances H. Arnold and the other half jointly to George P. Smith and Sir Gregory P. Winter on Wednesday for their work harnessing the power of evolution to develop proteins that solve humankind's chemical problems.
A committee member explains that the scientists have "applied the principles of Darwin in the test tube."
