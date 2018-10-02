When a Nobel is about more than science

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics has been announced, and for only the third time in the award's storied history, a woman was named a physics laureate. Before 2018, Marie Curie (born Maria Sklodowska) won in 1903 for her research into the then-recently discovered radiation, and Maria Goeppert Mayer was recognized in 1963, for her contributions to understanding the structure of the atomic nucleus.

Donna Strickland of Canada, along with Arthur Ashkin in the United States and Gérard Mourou from France were honored for key developments in the use of lasers. Aside from breaking a drought of female Nobel laureates lasting over half a century, Strickland has also broken the seeming requirement that to be a female physics laureate, one's name needed to be Maria. In addition to recognition for their important contributions, the award includes a monetary prize of 9 million Swedish krona (around $1 million), which will be split 50% to Ashkin and 25% each to Mourou and Strickland.

I admit to having mixed feelings about the quick focus in the media and elsewhere on Strickland's gender. On the one hand, there is no disputing that women are distressingly underrepresented as Nobel laureates, as well as in other spheres of science. Many scientists can think easily of deserving women who have been overlooked for Nobel recognition, such as Chien-Shiung Wu (a brilliant experimental physicist who discovered that the laws of physics treated matter and antimatter differently) and Vera Rubin (an astronomer who found overwhelming evidence for the existence of dark matter). These two pioneers are by no means unique; they just happen to be my favorite examples.

On the other hand, drawing attention to the fact that Strickland is a woman seems to me to draw attention away from her accomplishments. Her work, and that of her fellow laureates, is brilliant and should speak for itself.

I may have mixed feelings because I'm a scientist and love science, but I also know science doesn't exist in a vacuum. Scientists are members of society as well and scientific recognition hasn't always been awarded fairly. This is undeniable and is no longer excusable. Indeed, it never was excusable.

Sadly, we live in an imperfect world and people are paying attention to Strickland's gender precisely because of those imperfections. Some of the stories stepping beyond the new laureate's well-deserved scientific recognition are more about society and how it is changing for the better.

Given that the Nobel Prize is a scientific one, it is important to say a word about the science Ashkin, Mourou and Strickland are being recognized for.

Ashkin worked to develop "optical tweezers," or the ability to pick up small objects using nothing more than a beam of light. It works much like lifting a ping pong ball with a blow dryer. Mourou and Strickland's award is "for their method of generating high-intensity, ultra-short optical pulses." Their technique, called chirped pulse amplification, took pulses of light, stretched them out in time, and then recombined the light so that the energy all appeared at the same time, resulting in laser pulses that are much, much brighter and of much shorter duration than is achievable using conventional approaches. This technique makes it possible to make electronic circuit elements that are smaller than a millionth of a meter (< 0.00004 inches) in size. In an application that is more familiar with many people, the technique is used in millions of corrective eye surgeries every year.

We have yet to explore the full range of applications for these techniques, but it is eminently clear that they provide researchers with powerful new tools to explore the tiny world of bacteria and similar sized objects and that these developments in laser technologies will lead to many more scientific advances. There is no question that these advances exemplify the spirit of Alfred Nobel's eponymous prize.

And many people will likely come to know more about all three scientists' work because they read an article about one of them being a woman. So maybe the focus of those stories on Strickland's gender is a good thing after all. Because, well, you know, people should learn about awesome science. In addition, after centuries of ignoring the unfair way in which the genders have been treated, society is finally addressing obvious and long-ignored inequities, perhaps most notably with the vibrant public conversation that has accompanied the #MeToo movement. Our society is slowly shedding attitudes about women that are no longer acceptable, and we are the better for it.

Personally, I hope for a time when announcements of scientific honors are only about the science. Perhaps this year's Nobel Prize in physics is a solid step in the right direction.

Congratulations to Drs. Ashkin, Mourou, and Strickland! I'd like to shake each of your hands.