Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Columbia High School student brought gun to school Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

JCPenney names Jill Soltau as its new CEO

Jill Soltau, a veteran retailer leader most recently in charge of Joann fabric and craft stores, will be tas...

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 5:06 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 5:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Jill Soltau, a veteran retailer leader most recently in charge of Joann fabric and craft stores, will be tasked with fixing JCPenney.

Penney announced on Tuesday that Solatu will take over as the company's chief executive beginning on October 15. Penney has been leaderless since Marvin Ellison left the company in May to take the top job at Lowe's.

Solatu will become one of only a handful of female CEOs leading a Fortune 500 company.

She will face a daunting task: Turning around JCPenney, a former retail heavyweight that has slipped to close to $1.50 a share. Penney is currently without its chief financial officer. Jeffrey Davis resigned last week only 14 months after taking the job.

In a sign that Soltau has Wall Street's approval to start, shares rose 11% in extended trading.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events