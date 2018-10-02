Chicago police officer charged with killing Laquan McDonald takes the stand

Laquan McDonald's face was expressionless -- "his eyes were just bugging out of his head" -- as the teenager kept advancing, holding a knife, Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke testified Tuesday in his murder trial.

The 17-year-old refused to drop his knife and "turned his torso towards me," said Van Dyke, who is charged with killing McDonald in October 2014.

"He waved the knife from his lower right side, upwards, across his body, towards my left shoulder," the officer said, demonstrating the action to jurors.

Van Dyke, who took the stand for the first time in the trial, told jurors it was then that he shot McDonald. But McDonald still refused his repeated commands to drop the knife, even as he lay wounded on the Chicago street, and it seemed like McDonald was trying to get up after Van Dyke stopped shooting, Van Dyke said.

"I could see him starting to push up with his left hand off the ground. I see his left shoulder start to come up. I still see him holding that knife with his right hand, not letting go of it," Van Dyke said. "His eyes are still bugged out. His face has got no expression on it."

Van Dyke faces two counts of first-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated battery and one count of official misconduct in McDonald's death. Van Dyke is white and McDonald was black.

Prosecutors say Van Dyke fired unnecessarily within six seconds after arriving at the scene, striking McDonald 16 times.

The shooting was captured on a grainy police dashcam video. Van Dyke said he fired in self-defense after McDonald lunged at him with a knife. But the dashcam video -- which a judge ordered the city to release 13 months after the shooting -- showed McDonald walking away from police, rather than charging at them.

The release of the footage sparked protests, a Justice Department civil rights investigation, criticism of the city's mayor, Rahm Emanuel, and eventually the ouster of the police superintendent.

Van Dyke is the first Chicago officer to be charged with first-degree murder since 1980.

He could face up to life in prison if convicted.