Bernie Sanders praises Jeff Bezos on Amazon $15 minimum wage

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has previously criticized Amazon's treatment of its workers, praised CEO Jeff Bezos Tuesday for his company's new $15 an hour minimum wage for US employees.

"It is no secret that I have been a harsh critic of the wage and employment practices of Amazon and its owner Jeff Bezos," Sanders said at a news conference on Capitol Hill. "Today, I want to give credit where credit is due. And I want to congratulate Mr. Bezos for doing exactly the right thing."

Sanders has previously slammed Bezos and Amazon for engaging in what the Vermont Independent says are exploitative employment practices. Last month, Sanders introduced the Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies Act, or Stop BEZOS, which would levy a tax on large companies equal to the value of the public benefits that their workers receive.

In July, just before Amazon's Prime Day, Sanders tweeted, "Jeff Bezo's newly renovated home in Washington DC will have 25 bathrooms. Meanwhile, Amazon workers skip bathroom breaks in order to meet their grueling work targets. #CEOsvsWorkers."

On Tuesday, however, Sanders said Bezos had expressed interest in joining the fight to raise the federal minimum wage.

"As someone who has introduced a $15 an hour federal minimum wage, I very much look forward to working with him in this area," Sanders said. "Let me take this opportunity to thank the many hundreds of Amazon workers who contacted our office talking about the wages and working conditions that they were employed under."

Sanders introduced the bill in May 2017 with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Washington Democrat Sen. Patty Murray to raise the minimum wage up from the current $7.25 to $15 an hour by 2024. The bill remains in committee.

"What Mr. Bezos today has done is not only enormously important for Amazon's hundreds of thousands of employees, it could well be, and I think it will be, a shot heard around the world," Sanders added. "Mr. Bezos and Amazon are now leading the way, but there is absolutely now no reason why other profitable corporations like Walmart, like the fast food industry, like retail in general and other employers -- no reason why they also should not be paying their employees at least 15 dollars an hour."

Bezos responded to Sanders on Twitter, thanking the senator and expressing hope that other companies will make similar policy changes.

"Thank you @SenSanders. We're excited about this, and also hope others will join in," Bezos tweeted.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced the new minimum wage, which takes effect November 1 and applies to full-time, part-time and temporary workers. Amazon says the $15 minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 Amazon employees, plus 100,000 seasonal workers.

Amazon also said its public policy team will begin lobbying for an increase in the federal minimum wage, which has been $7.25 an hour since 2009.