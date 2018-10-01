READ: Police report from 1985 bar fight in which Brett Kavanaugh was questioned

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was accused of starting a bar fight while he was a student at Yale in New Haven, Connecticut, according to a 1985 police report obtained by CNN.
Read the police report below:
