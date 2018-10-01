Kavanaugh classmate: He has not told the truth

Chad Ludington, who went to Yale with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, said "there were omissions" in the nominee's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday about his drinking in college.

"I'm saying there were omissions," Ludington told reporters Monday. "There were certainly many times when he could not remember what was going on."

When asked what specifically Kavanaugh testified to that Ludington believes is a lie, Ludington said, "I have seen Brett drunk to the point he could easily be passed out."

Ludington clarified he never saw Kavanaugh passed out, but said "I saw him quite drunk, he saw me quite drunk."

"He also downplayed to a great degree the possibility that he could ever not know what was going on," Ludington said.

