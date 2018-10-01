Clear

Tropical Storm Rosa is about to make landfall and drench the arid Southwest

Deserts aren't supposed to get much rain, but Tropical Storm Rosa is flipping the script.Rosa is expe...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 1:59 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 1:59 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Deserts aren't supposed to get much rain, but Tropical Storm Rosa is flipping the script.

Rosa is expected make landfall Monday evening on Mexico's Baja California, CNN meteorologist Gene Norman said.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Natural disasters

Severe weather

Tropical storms

Weather

The storm will douse Baja California with 3 to 6 inches of rain, with some spots getting up to 10 inches, the National Hurricane Center said.

As it moves northeast Rosa will also dump 2 to 4 inches of rain on much of Arizona, with up to 6 inches in the Arizona mountains.

Historically, it's unusual for the US Southwest to get pummeled by a hurricane or tropical storm. But "these events have begun to increase in recent years," Norman said.

Research indicates that global warming contributes to tropical storms getting "more intense, bigger and longer-lasting, thereby increasing their potential for damage," said Kevin Trenberth, senior scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

Track Tropical Storm Rosa here

While there might not be a direct link between global warming and the recent increase of severe storms in the US Southwest, "it is possible that this could be a side effect of climate change," Norman said.

"Warmer oceans are allowing eastern Pacific storms to reach higher latitudes," he said. "This was not the case earlier. It was quite rare for an eastern Pacific storm to even reach Baja California, and this now becoming more common."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events