Clear

Cardi B turns herself in to police, charged with endangerment and assault

Superstar rapper Cardi B turned herself in to New York Police on Monday morning.The musician, whose r...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 1:57 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 1:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Superstar rapper Cardi B turned herself in to New York Police on Monday morning.

The musician, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was charged with two misdemeanors counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault, an NYPD spokesperson told CNN. .

Arts and entertainment

Assault and battery

Cardi B

Celebrities

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Law enforcement

Misconduct

Music

Music and dance

Musical styles

Nicki Minaj

Police misconduct

Policing and police forces

Rap and hip-hop music

Society

Arrests

Criminal law

Law and legal system

The charges stem from an incident at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing, New York on August 29. Cardi B was "throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs [smoking pipes] in the club at 3 a.m.," according to a police spokesman. Two bartenders were assaulted, the spokesman said. Additional details about the incident were not made available.

"We're aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night," Jeff Kern, an attorney representing Cardi B told press outside the police precinct on Monday. "We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously."

A Queens District Attorney spokesperson told CNN that Cardi B has court date in the case on October 29.

In a separate incident earlier this month, the "Bodak Yellow" star made headlines after an altercation at a New York Fashion Week event with fellow rapper, Nicki Minaj.

In a video obtained by an attendee, Cardi B is seen lunging towards Minaj and then being restrained. Security for the Plaza Hotel alerted police but no arrests were made.

Following the incident, Minaj went on her Beats 1's "Queen Radio" show and with a message for the rapper.

"You're angry and you're sad. This is not funny," Minaj said of Cardi B. "Get this woman some f***ing help. This woman's at the highest point in her career and she's throwing shoes?"

Cardi B has had rapid success as a recording artist with three No. 1 Billboard hits. Her collaboration with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You," is currently ranked No. 1 on Billboard's Top 100 chart. She performed over the weekend at the Global Citizen Festival.

CNN has reached out to Cardi B's representatives for additional comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events