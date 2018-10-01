Cardi B turns herself in to police, charged with endangerment and assault

Superstar rapper Cardi B turned herself in to New York Police on Monday morning.

The musician, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, was charged with two misdemeanors counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault, an NYPD spokesperson told CNN. .

The charges stem from an incident at the Angels Strip Club in Flushing, New York on August 29. Cardi B was "throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs [smoking pipes] in the club at 3 a.m.," according to a police spokesman. Two bartenders were assaulted, the spokesman said. Additional details about the incident were not made available.

"We're aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night," Jeff Kern, an attorney representing Cardi B told press outside the police precinct on Monday. "We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously."

A Queens District Attorney spokesperson told CNN that Cardi B has court date in the case on October 29.

In a separate incident earlier this month, the "Bodak Yellow" star made headlines after an altercation at a New York Fashion Week event with fellow rapper, Nicki Minaj.

In a video obtained by an attendee, Cardi B is seen lunging towards Minaj and then being restrained. Security for the Plaza Hotel alerted police but no arrests were made.

Following the incident, Minaj went on her Beats 1's "Queen Radio" show and with a message for the rapper.

"You're angry and you're sad. This is not funny," Minaj said of Cardi B. "Get this woman some f***ing help. This woman's at the highest point in her career and she's throwing shoes?"

Cardi B has had rapid success as a recording artist with three No. 1 Billboard hits. Her collaboration with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You," is currently ranked No. 1 on Billboard's Top 100 chart. She performed over the weekend at the Global Citizen Festival.

CNN has reached out to Cardi B's representatives for additional comment.