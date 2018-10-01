Clear

French photographer in Nobel rape scandal sentenced to prison

A French photographer at the center of a scandal that led to the unprecedented postponement of the 2018 Nobe...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 8:59 AM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 8:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A French photographer at the center of a scandal that led to the unprecedented postponement of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature has been sentenced to two years in prison for rape.

A Swedish court on Monday found Jean-Claude Arnault, 72, guilty in a case that dates back to 2011.

Awards and prizes

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Nobel Prize

Scandals

Sentencing

Sex and gender issues

Sex scandals

Society

Arts and entertainment

Continents and regions

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Europe

Northern Europe

Photography

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Sweden

Visual arts

Arnault, who has close links to the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize, was cleared on a second charge of rape. He had denied both allegations.

Stockholm District Court said in a statement that Arnault's victim had been awarded compensation.

Arnault, the husband of Katarina Frostenson, who was an academy member until she stepped down in the wake of the scandal, had been facing multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment, first reported in the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter late last year.

A total of 18 women accused Arnault of a range of sexual misconduct between 1996 and 2017. Most of the cases occurred too long ago to be prosecuted, but in June, charges were filed against Arnault relating to two separate incidents involving the same woman in October 2011.

In the wake of the scandal, the Nobel Prize in Literature, due to be awarded in May, was postponed. It was the first such postponement in 75-year history of the award.

The Swedish Academy has also come under fire for contravening its own conflict-of-interest regulations by providing funding to the cultural forum run by Arnault and Frostenson.

Following the revelations -- and an investigation that found there had been "unacceptable behavior by (Arnault) in the form of unwanted intimacy" -- six members of the Swedish Academy stepped down, including Frostenson and its head Sara Danius, leaving just 10 active members.

The decision does not affect the other Nobel prizes, which are awarded separately. This year's literature honoree will be announced in 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events