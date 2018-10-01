Clear

Tesla stock roars back after Elon Musk's SEC deal

Investors are cheering Tesla's deal with the SEC that keeps Elon Musk as CEO.The stock surged 15% ear...

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 8:57 AM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 8:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Investors are cheering Tesla's deal with the SEC that keeps Elon Musk as CEO.

The stock surged 15% early in trading on Monday, more than wiping away Friday's loss.

Over the weekend, Musk agreed to a settlement with the SEC that requires him to step down as Tesla's chairman and pay a $20 million fine.

Under the settlement, which requires court approval, Musk will be allowed to stay as CEO but must leave his role as chairman of the board within 45 days. He cannot seek reelection for three years, according to court filings.

He accepted the deal "without admitting or denying the allegations of the complaint," according to a court document.

Separately, Tesla agreed Saturday to pay $20 million to settle claims it failed to adequately police Musk's tweet.

Last week, the government charged Musk with making "false and misleading statements" to investors on his Twitter account when he said he had secured funding to take the company private.

Besides the settlement news, Tesla has another milestone this week.

It is set to release third quarter production numbers that will show whether the production level it reached at the end of the second quarter -- when it produced 5,000 Model 3 cars a week -- was a blip or sustainable.

— CNN's Jackie Wattles contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events