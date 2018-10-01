Carrasco makes motorsport history and Bjorn's Ryder Cup tattoo promise

Spanish 21-year-old wins motorbike world title ... Juventus makes its best start to a season since 1930 ... Manchester United suffer "awful" defeat ... And will Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn fulfill his tattoo promise? Here's your Monday sporting recap.

1. First female motorbike world champion

Sporting history was made Sunday when Spain's Ana Carrasco became the first female to win a motorbike world title, securing the World Supersport 300 title by a point in a thrilling finale in France.

Despite qualifying 25th on the grid, the 21-year-old fought her way through the pack to finish 13th at Magny-Cours, which was enough to seal the title over compatriot Mika Perez.

Carrasco, who started riding motorcycles aged three, made history last year with her debut win in the series in Portugal last September.

She dedicated her win to fellow Spanish rider Luis Salom, who died in a crash during practice in 2016.

"It's unbelievable for me, we worked so hard to be here," she told reporters.

"I can only say thank you to all the Kawasaki team, I can only say thank you to David Salom and all the team, they worked hard to help me arrive here and also to my family because they gave me everything this year, and my friends.

"I wanted to dedicate this title to Luis Salom, we were good friends and the day we lost him I promised myself to dedicate my first title to him."

2. Bjorn and the Ryder Cup tattoo

Be careful what you promise. Winning Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn told his team he would get a tattoo bearing the winning score should they beat the US in France.

Europe went on to defy the odds, trouncing the opposition 17½ to 10½ in Paris, with Ian Poulter saying Bjorn's promise had given them "extra motivation."

Will Bjorn fulfill his promise? "It was the worst decision I made all week," joked Bjorn. "Let me put it this way, it's going to go on a part that only [Bjørn's partner] Grace will see. I might have to send the players a picture."

3. More woe for Manchester United

It was another torrid weekend for Manchester United, so much so that defender Luke Shaw described Saturday's 3-1 defeat by West Ham as "horrendous" and "awful."

The defeat leaves United 10th in the English Premier League -- nine points behind leaders Manchester City after losing three of the first seven Premier League games.

"If you want the truth I think it was honestly horrendous. I think individually and as a team we were awful," England international Shaw told reporters.

The result increases the scrutiny on the club after an eventful week during which United boss Jose Mourinho told Paul Pogba he would never captain United again.

4. Ronaldo stars in Juve win

Juventus has made its best start to a season since 1930, with Saturday's 3-1 win over Napoli its eighth straight win in all competitions.

Though he did not score, Cristiano Ronaldo played a part in all three goals as Juve came from behind to beat a Napoli side which ended the match with 10 men after Mario Rui was shown a second yellow card when the score was 2-1.

Dries Mertens opened the scoring for the visitors but Mario Mandzukic scored twice and Leonardo Bonucci added a third in Turin as Juve maintained its perfect start.

The win moves Juventus six points clear at the top of Serie A -- the biggest any team has enjoyed in the league at this stage of the campaign.

5. Van Persie scores winner -- then is sent off

It was an eventful four minutes for Robin van Persie as the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker scored a glorious late winner for Feyenoord but was sent off minutes later for a late challenge.

The 35-year-old found the net with a stunning freekick in the 87th minute as Feyenoord came from behind to beat Vitesse Arnhem 2-1 in the Eredivisie.

But the Dutchman was shown a red card in the 91st minute for a late challenge, becoming the first Feyenoord player to score and get sent off in an Eredivisie game since John Guidetti in February 2012.