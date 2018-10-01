5 things to know for October 1: NAFTA, Kavanaugh, Indonesia, net neutrality

Baseball's regular season ends with a bit of history this afternoon. For the first time, a pair of tiebreaker games will settle the playoff picture. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.
The US and Canada agreed to a new trade deal late Sunday that effectively revamps the North American Free Trade Agreement. The deal allows US farmers greater access to Canada's dairy market and addresses concerns about potential US auto tariffs. This is also a big win for President Trump, who, after also inking a new trade pact with Mexico, fulfilled his campaign pledge to renegotiate NAFTA, which he called "the worst deal maybe ever signed." NAFTA also gets a new name. It'll now be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Congress has 60 days to review the deal before Trump can sign it.
2. Brett Kavanaugh
The FBI's investigation into allegations against Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh will be narrowly focused, but some are afraid it will be too narrow. A source told CNN the FBI is taking direction from the White House and not the Senate and that only a handful of people would be interviewed. That includes interviews with accuser Deborah Ramirez (the FBI talked with her yesterday), but not Christine Blasey Ford. Also Kavanaugh's drinking history is not part of this probe. All this despite the President's insistence that the FBI would have "free rein" in the matter.
3. Indonesia quake
Authorities in Indonesia are burying people killed in last week's earthquake and tsunami in mass graves. Right now the death toll stands at 844, but that number will rise. The 7.5-magnitude quake and the tsunami that followed left the city of Palu -- home to 350,000 people -- in ruins. The tsunami generated waves almost 10 feet tall that slammed into the city, washing away homes, businesses, roads, bridges and vehicles. More than 48,000 people have been displaced and about 600 people were hospitalized. Rescuers are digging through collapsed buildings looking for survivors. There are believed to be about 50 people trapped under the debris of one hotel in the city. Many residents are sleeping outside, fearful of returning home because of aftershocks. (Here's how you can help the victims.)
4. Iran
Iran fired missiles into Syria this morning, apparently targeting militants who took part in an attack on a Iranian military parade. State media in Iran reported several people were killed in the airstrike. The six ballistic missiles used in the airstrike had "death to America," "death to Israel" and "death to Saudi Arabia" written on them. Twenty-nine people died in the military parade attack in Ahvaz, Iran, on September 22; Iran blamed Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for the attack and vowed revenge.
5. Net neutrality
California has a shiny, new net neutrality law, and the Trump administration is already working to knock it down. The law stops internet service providers from blocking or slowing specific types of content or applications, or charging apps or companies fees for faster access to customers. It's the strictest net neutrality protection in the country and could serve as a blueprint for other states. The Department of Justice says the law is illegal and is taking the state to court. Remember, the FCC repealed net neutrality regulations earlier this year.
TODAY'S QUOTE
"We should fire everybody that was on that field today, starting with me."
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter, after his team's "horrific" 48-10 loss to the Chicago Bears
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up, join in.
Hollywood merger
Congrats to Oscar-winner Gwyneth Paltrow, who reportedly tied the knot with a TV producer over the weekend.
Parting party
Ready to get your tickets for the Brexit festival? Yep, Britain's going to hold one in 2022, but social media decided to go ahead and mock it now.
Let them pick for themselves
A Cali couple bet their unborn child's football fandom on Sunday's Chargers-49ers game. The Chargers won, so get that Philip Rivers jersey ready.
Paint by numbers
Maybe we should all pick up a paintbrush for extra cash. A Chinese oil painting just sold for $65 million, a record for a Hong Kong auction.
Family first
A restaurant giving up its Michelin star? That's unthinkable, but its happening at a UK eatery where the owners want to focus more on family.
HAPPENING LATER
Somber remembrance
Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Las Vegas concert massacre. There will be moments of silence this morning in Las Vegas and nationwide on country music stations.
TODAY'S NUMBER
34.76%
The voter turnout in Macedonia's name change referendum. In addition to possibility changing the country's name to the Republic of North Macedonia, Macedonians were also having their say on whether to join NATO and the EU.
THIS JUST IN
Nobel winners
Tasuku Honjo and James P. Allison have won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their work in cancer treatment.
AND FINALLY
Ball buddy
You don't need a dog to play a game of fetch. A cow will do just fine.
