Aid Indonesia Earthquake and Tsunami Victims

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island...

Posted: Sep. 30, 2018 10:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday followed by a massive tsunami, which killed more than 830 people.

Hundreds of others have been injured and tens of thousands have been displaced as water smashed into buildings and swept away homes.

The quake and landslides severely damaged roadways, hindering aid workers' access to victims. However, a few organizations are on the ground providing relief.

You can support these groups by clicking the "Take Action" button.

Many other organizations are standing by to provide medical relief, supplies, food, and temporary shelter. We will continue to monitor and update ways you can help.

