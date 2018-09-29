Ryder Cup 2018: Dominant Europe stretches lead against USA

Paris is known as the "City of Light" but USA was facing dark times as Europe edged to a 8-4 lead on the second morning of the Ryder Cup.

The home side won three of the four fourball matches to tighten its grip and give Jim Furyk's defending champion some serious issues with one session of team play to come before Sunday's final singles matches.

Europe was touted as the underdog ahead of the biennial clash, but it followed Friday afternoon's historic whitewash with another dominant session in front of a vocal but good-natured home crowd at Le Golf National.

The first pair of Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia beat Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau 2&1, while Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton downed Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler 3&2.

The English-Italian duo of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari won their third straight point together with a second defeat of Tiger Woods and the out-of-sorts Patrick Reed, winning 4&3.

Only Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth added a point for the USA with a 2&1 victory over Ian Poulter and Spanish rookie Jon Rahm.

But with wins in eight straight matches stretching back to the final game on Friday morning, Europe has stamped its authority on the competition.

McIlroy and Garcia blazed the trail on a piercing, chilly morning and cantered four holes clear with five to play.

But three-time major champion Koepka and Finau rallied to win three holes in a row to create some doubt.

Ryder Cup veteran Garcia, however, drained a long downhill putt for a birdie on the 17th, and when Finau missed his Europe sealed its first point of the day to a huge ovation from the fans packed around the green.

"The fire and the passion he [Garcia] has is infectious and it rubs off on me pretty well," McIlroy told Sky Sports.

English duo Casey and Hatton were never behind and won with two holes to spare against world No.1 Johnson and Fowler.

"It's amazing, I'm almost lost for words," rookie Hatton told Sky Sports. "It's such a special moment to win a point for the team. It was a Casey express train on the front nine. I was just trying to help where I could."

The US-based Casey played the last of his three Ryder Cups 10 years ago, but recommitted himself to the European Tour to be eligible for this event.

"I desperately wanted to be back on this team because I know how good it is," said Casey, who was given a wildcard by captain Thomas Bjorn. "All these guys are amazing. Once you're a Ryder Cupper, you're always a Ryder Cupper."

The European dream team of Fleetwood and Molinari reached two up on the front nine but were dragged back to all-square after 10 before three straight birdies from Molinari, including a near hole-in-one on the short 11th, took them clear.

The pair, who have earned the nickname "Moliwood" this week, clinched the win with a Fleetwood par to a Woods bogey on the 15th.

The last match was a see-saw affair with both sides leading at some stage, but the Americans went two ahead after 12 and were able to hang over a tense finishing stretch as Thomas sealed the win with a birdie on 17.

In Saturday afternoon's fourballs, Europe's Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson will face Koepka and Johnson, Garcia and Alex Noren will take on Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, Molinari and Fleetwood will meet Woods and Bryson DeChambeau and McIlroy and Poulter will play Spieth and Thomas.

The first team to win 14.5 points will clinch the Ryder Cup. For the defender, 14 points will retain the Cup.