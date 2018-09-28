Clear

Judge allows Dems' lawsuit against Trump over foreign payments to his businesses to proceed

A federal judge in Washington, DC, ruled Friday that a lawsuit brought by more than 200 Democrats in Congres...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 11:40 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 11:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A federal judge in Washington, DC, ruled Friday that a lawsuit brought by more than 200 Democrats in Congress against President Donald Trump over foreign payments to his business can proceed.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, and the other members allege in the lawsuit that the President is violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution by not seeking their approval for his businesses to accept payments from foreign governments.

Decisions and rulings

Donald Trump

Ethics

Government and public administration

Law and legal system

Lawsuits and claims

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

Society

Trial and procedure

US Democratic Party

US political parties

Ruling on the President's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, District Judge Emmet Sullivan held that the Democrats have standing to proceed on their complaint, holding that they properly alleged they suffered an injury for not being able to vote on the President's perceived receipt of payments from foreign governments.

The Democratic members of Congress' "well-pleaded complaint alleges that the President has accepted prohibited foreign emoluments without first seeking the consent of Congress," Judge Sullivan wrote. "The alleged injury is therefore directly traceable to the President's alleged failure to seek Congressional consent."

Attorneys for the Trump Organization did not return an immediate request for comment from CNN on Friday night. CNN's request for comment to the Justice Department, which is representing Trump, was not immediately returned.

The President moved to dismiss the lawsuit on substantive grounds related to the emoluments clause itself, which the court deferred ruling on.

This is the second time a federal judge has allowed a lawsuit against Trump regarding his ties to his businesses, and the money he earns from them, to move forward to more probing litigation stages. In July, Maryland District Judge Peter J Messitte ruled that a lawsuit filed by Washington, DC, and Maryland against Trump over alleged emoluments violations could proceed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events