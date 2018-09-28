Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- A Senate panel approved Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the US Supreme Court, but Republican Sen. Jeff Flake's last-minute request for a full FBI investigation could delay the floor vote for at least a week. Follow live updates here.

-- In other political news, President Donald Trump signed a massive spending package that averts a government shutdown, a White House aide confirmed.

-- Did Facebook force you to log out of your account today? You may be one of the 50 million users whose information was exposed in an attack Facebook discovered earlier this week.

-- A white officer who was caught on video shooting a black man in the back was officially charged with criminal homicide in Nashville.

-- A series of earthquakes hit Indonesia on Friday, including a 7.5-magnitude tremor that left at least one person dead and 10 others injured.

-- Instagram star and former 'Miss Baghdad' Tara Fares was shot and killed by two motorcyclists on Thursday. Fares is the third woman linked to Baghdad's beauty industry to die in the past month.

-- The world's first human case of rat disease was diagnosed in Hong Kong. This confirms the disease can be passed from rats to humans. You've been warned.

-- There's now an entire college course dedicated to all things Anthony Bourdain, so dust off your notebooks and get ready to head back to school.

-- Next week is October (crazy, right?). The new month will bring some spooky series and movies that will be newly streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Acorn TV.