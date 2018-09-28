(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted 11-10 along party lines to advance the nomination of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to the Senate floor. After tense negotiations behind the scenes, Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, a GOP swing vote, announced he would support moving forward with the understanding of an investigation into allegations against Kavanaugh.
Related Content
- URGENT - Judiciary Committee advances Kavanaugh nomination amid call for FBI investigation
- Judiciary Committee votes on Kavanaugh
- Senate Judiciary Committee adviser working on Kavanaugh nomination resigns
- URGENT - Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Read Brett Kavanaugh's written responses to the Senate Judiciary Committee
- READ: Brett Kavanaugh's opening statement to Senate Judiciary Committee
- Read Brett Kavanaugh's written responses to the Senate Judiciary Committee
- Grassley says Judiciary Committee hasn't heard back from Kavanaugh accuser
- Kavanaugh case shows how little has changed for Judiciary Committee
- Senate Judiciary Committee sets Kavanaugh vote for Friday
Scroll for more content...