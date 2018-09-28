Senator Flake requests an FBI investigation

Just as Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee appeared to be on the verge of an 11-10 vote to favorably recommend the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake had a change of heart.

And that change of heart changed everything -- albeit temporarily.

Here's what happened -- because it's complicated:

1. Flake voted for Kavanaugh to move out of the committee. But he also made clear that he would not vote for Kavanaugh on the Senate floor without an FBI investigation of the sexual assault allegation against him -- an accusation that the nominee has vehemently denied.

2. In a vacuum, that doesn't mean much. If Republicans only lost Flake, they would have 50 votes in favor of Kavanaugh's confirmation when the scheduled vote would happen on Tuesday. That would allow Vice President Mike Pence to break the tie, and Kavanaugh would be confirmed.

3. But Flake -- as well as Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar -- suggested in the moments before the 11-10 vote that there were other Republicans who felt the same as Flake. As in, they would not support Kavanaugh's confirmation unless and until the FBI investigation happens. Those senators are, presumably, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

4. None of what Flake did is binding. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not pledged to honor Flake's wishes. And he won't -- unless he is forced to because Republicans don't have 50 votes to confirm Kavanaugh. Presumably, Flake would not a) make the one-week FBI investigation request and then b) vote for Kavanaugh to move favorably out of committee unless c) he knew that he had Murkowski and/or Collins (or some other Republican) was with him. (And Murkowski confirmed to reporters after the session that she supports Flake's proposal.)

So that's where we are.

There are still a number of loose ends here.

The most obvious is the fact that McConnell hasn't agreed to any of this. But with Flake and Murkowski now on the record saying they will not support Kavanaugh unless there is an FBI investigation, McConnell's hands are effectively tied. He's not going to call the bluff of Murkowski and Flake for fear that they make good on their promise and Kavanaugh's nomination fails by a single vote.

The bigger question mark is President Donald Trump. Trump is the person who has to ask the FBI to reopen the investigation. And the President has already publicly expressed his unhappiness with the fact that the vote on Kavanaugh hasn't happened yet.

"They could have pushed it through two weeks ago and we wouldn't be talking about this right now, which is what I would have preferred," Trump told reporters of the Kavanaugh confirmation vote earlier this week.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, who rescued Kavanaugh's nomination from near-disaster on Thursday and who has a close relationship with Trump, acknowledged that reality just after the Judiciary Committee vote. "Somebody's got to explain this to Trump," said Graham. "I guess that's my job. If I'm nothing, I'm practical."

Trump, like McConnell, may not have much of a choice in the matter. If the options are a) refuse to ask the FBI to reopen the background investigation and lose Kavanaugh or b) allow the FBI investigation and, assuming nothing is found that incriminates Kavanaugh, get Flake and Murkowski (and any other wayward Republican senators) back into the fold in support of the judge, then Trump will really have only one option.

The biggest loose end, of course, is whether Kavanaugh decides -- in the face of a week-long delay -- to simply withdraw. He was adamant that he would not do so during his testimony on Thursday. But he also was very clear that he believed the vote needed to happen immediately. Does this likely delay change anything for Kavanaugh?

And what about Trump? The President is hugely mercurial. He has already openly discussed what would happen if he was forced to move on from Kavanaugh. Does this forced delay make him throw up his hands and simply move on to another nominee that would be less problematic?

More questions than answers. But what's clear is that if Flake and Murkowski hold strong, McConnell and Trump have very few appealing options other than to accept a week-long delay -- something they insisted was a non-starter just days ago.