Weezy finally delivered.
Rapper Lil Wayne has released his long awaited "Tha Carter V" -- and Twitter has feelings about the album.
Arts and entertainment
Celebrities
Lil Wayne
Music
Music and dance
Musical styles
Rap and hip-hop music
"IF you are true a Lil Wayne fan there is no way you don't like #ThaCarterV," one follower tweeted. "Anyone else saying it's trash or bad is just noise lol."
Fans have been waiting on the album since his 2013 project, "I Am Not a Human Being II."
The new recordings feature music with a roster of other music stars, including Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Nivea, Snoop Dogg and rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed in June.
But not everyone was completely satisfied.
A few fans expressed disappointment that the man Lil Wayne discovered and nurtured, rapper Drake, wasn't included on the album as a feature.
"I'm just mad there's not a @Drake feature on Tha Carter V," one person tweeted.
Related Content
- Lil Wayne released 'Tha Carter V'
- FBI releases Carter Page surveillance warrant documents
- Who is Carter Page?
- Rosalynn Carter Fast Facts
- Ashton Carter Fast Facts
- Jimmy Carter Fast Facts
- Lil Xan defends Mac Miller-inspired face tattoo
- Noah Cyrus selling tears after Lil Xan breakup for $12,000
- Lil Xan can't stay away from Flamin' Hot Cheetos
- Could that Carter family tour really happen?