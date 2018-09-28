LSU basketball player killed in shooting

A Louisiana State University basketball player was shot and killed early Friday, according to officials.
In a news release, the Baton Rouge Police Department said detectives were investigating the killing of 20-year-old Wayde Sims, who was shot near Southern University and A&M College shortly after midnight. Sims was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound, where he died, police said.
On Friday morning, LSU officials confirmed Sims, who had been a forward on the LSU basketball team, had died.
"Earlier this morning we got the call you never want to get as a head coach," LSU basketball coach Will Wade told reporters at a press conference. Coaches spent part of the morning comforting Sims' parents, Wade said, before breaking the news to his teammates at an early workout.
"Everybody loved him, loved his personality," Wade added. "He was a blast to be around at all times. We are still devastated and shocked."
According to his profile on the university's athletics website, Sims had just begun his junior year at LSU.
Born in Winter Park, Florida, Sims chose to attend LSU because, he said, "This team made me feel like part of a family."
LSU said counselors and support staff are on hand for Sims' teammates and friends.
