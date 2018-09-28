Clear
URGENT - Senate Judiciary Committee to vote on Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m. ET

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday, per a motion approved by the panel.

(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday, per a motion approved by the panel.

