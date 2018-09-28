Clear

URGENT - Jeff Flake announces he will vote for Kavanaugh nomination

(CNN) -- Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona announced Friday morning that he would vote to confirm Pre...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 10:05 AM
CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona announced Friday morning that he would vote to confirm President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. "I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh," Flake, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee and was a key undecided Republican vote, said in a statement.

