Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

London Mayor Sadiq Khan to do jury duty

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced that he will be taking a two-week break from office to go on jury d...

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 8:16 AM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 8:16 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced that he will be taking a two-week break from office to go on jury duty starting Monday.

In a message on the official Mayor of London Facebook page, Khan said he will attend court in the day and spend his evenings working.

Court trials

Law and legal system

Trial and procedure

Continents and regions

England

Europe

Jury duty

London

Northern Europe

Political Figures - Intl

Sadiq Khan

United Kingdom

"From Monday, I'll be fulfilling my civic duty as a juror, having been selected for jury service," Khan wrote Friday.

"Jurors have a vital role in our legal system, and it's important that everyone eligible plays their part. Jury service depends on people from all backgrounds giving up their time, and when a jury reaches a verdict, it is not only making a decision that affects the defendant, but also one that impacts upon the victim and the communities in which they live.

"Although I'll be on duty from Monday, I've made arrangements to stay in contact with City Hall and my team of Deputy Mayors throughout, and will work as usual in the evenings and on any days where I am not required for jury service."

Earlier on Friday, the Conservative Party announced Shaun Bailey as its candidate to challenge Khan in the 2020 mayoral election.

Khan will stand as the Labour Party candidate after receiving the support of the party earlier this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events