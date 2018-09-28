Clear
Pret a Manger sandwich labeling criticized after girl's death

Posted By: CNN Wire

The labeling on a sandwich eaten by a 15-year-old girl who later died from an allergic reaction has been critcized by UK coroner.

The coroner found that the teenager, Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who fell ill on a British Airways flight to Nice, died of anaphylactic shock, the Press Association reported.

She bought the sandwich from a branch of the Pret a Manger sandwich chain at Heathrow airport in London before boarding the flight in July 2016.

"There was no specific allergen information on the baguette packaging or on the (food display cabinet) and Natasha was reassured by that," the coroner ruled.

More details soon...

