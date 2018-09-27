Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The first picture of Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers is what you need today

Tom Hanks is ready to be your neighbor.Sony Pictures has released the first photo of the actor as Fre...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 4:48 PM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 4:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tom Hanks is ready to be your neighbor.

Sony Pictures has released the first photo of the actor as Fred Rogers from the upcoming and as-yet-untitled film about the iconic children's show host.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Fred Rogers

Movies

Tom Hanks

The tweet that accompanied the photo said the movie is slated for release in October 2019.

The film will follow the story of a reporter who develops an emotional bond with Rogers while profiling him for a magazine, according to director Marielle Heller, who spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the film earlier this year.

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired for 31 seasons over multiple decades until coming to an end in 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

His life and legacy received renewed attention this year thanks to the critically-hailed documentary film by Morgan Neville, "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events