Ryder Cup: Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed to kick off USA defense

Tiger Woods will partner Patrick Reed against Europeans Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood when the 42nd Ryder Cup gets under way in Paris Friday.

The resurgent Woods, who won his first tournament for five years on Sunday, will spearhead the USA's attempt to successfully defend the Ryder Cup and win on European soil for the first time in 25 years.

Along with Reed, dubbed "Captain America" for his Ryder Cup exploits, Woods will play in the fourth fourball pairing Friday morning against Italian Molinari, who won the Open in July, and Englishman Fleetwood who was runner-up in the US Open in June.

Brooks Koepka, who successfully defended his US Open title at Shinnecock Hills in June and then held off Woods to win the PGA Championship at Bellerive, and Tony Finau will begin for Jim Furyk's powerful USA side against world No. 1 Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

They will be followed by Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler against Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the third match against Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

The first team to win 14.5 points will clinch the Ryder Cup. For the defender, 14 points will retain the Cup.

