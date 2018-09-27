Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kavanaugh accuser gives vivid details of alleged assault

Christine Blasey Ford gives her testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 11:49 AM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 11:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CNN Opinion is curating tweets from commentators on the testimony of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Professor Christine Blasey Ford before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events