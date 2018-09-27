Clear
URGENT - 'Terrified' Christine Blasey Ford describes alleged sexual assault by Kavanaugh

(CNN) -- Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday she believes it is her "ci...

Posted: Sep. 27, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Sep. 27, 2018 11:33 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday she believes it is her "civic duty" to detail her allegation that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her as a teenager -- even though she is "terrified" to do so. "I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school," Ford said as she began her testimony. As the nation watches Thursday's extraordinary hearing, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee will later Thursday attempt to convince majority Republicans on the committee to confirm him despite Ford's allegations -- and as other accusations of sexual misconduct emerge from Kavanaugh's youth.

