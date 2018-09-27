Groups rally and protest during Brett Kavanaugh-Christine Blasey Ford hearing

On Thursday morning, much of the nation tuned in for the testimonies of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, one of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

But some people have decided that simply watching the hearing and waiting for US senators to come to their own conclusions on Kavanaugh's confirmation is not enough. They've opted to make their voices heard, whether it be for Kavanaugh's confirmation or against.

Protests and demonstrations Brett Kavanaugh Political Figures - US Christine Blasey Ford Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Misc people Sex crimes Sexual assault Sexual misconduct Society Government and public administration Government organizations - US Politics US Congress US Senate

Among them were demonstrators like Emily Qualey, who told CNN she and nine others drove more than 500 miles to pressure their senator, Susan Collins of Maine, to vote no on Kavanaugh's nomination.

Qualey and others silently lined the halls outside of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Their mouths were taped shut with the words "Believe women" written on the tape.

But they're not the only ones demonstrating against the backdrop of the Kavanaugh-Blasey Ford hearing.

Here are a few protests and rallies happening around the country:

#CancelKavanaugh

The Women's March has organized what it calls a "mass mobilization" in Washington to support Ford as she tells her story.

Women and their allies are to gather at the Capitol Reflecting Pool at 12:30 p.m. ET, and the Women's March has also provided downloadable signs on its website, reading "I believe Christine" and "Believe Women."

The group's website says its mission is to stop Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court, because, in part, "he will send a message that sexual violence is reward with power."

Kavanaugh has denied the women's allegations.

"This confirmation hearing is a defining moment," the group's website says. "We must step up and demand our elected officials do everything they can to stop this nomination process."

National Solidarity Speakout

The protests aren't just taking place in the nation's capital. If opponents of Kavanaugh's confirmation can't make it to Washington to join the Women's March, the organization has put out a national callout for a day of action.

According its website, dozens of events are expected to take place at noon local time around the country.

Demonstrators will show up to their senators' offices, wear black and have a moment of silence in "solidarity with Dr. Blasey Ford and survivors everywhere who have been silenced for too long." They'll also have the chance to share their own stories of sexual assault, the website said.

Participants are asked to write the words "I BELIEVE" on their palms, and to bring letters to their senators asking them to vote against Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

'Confirm Kavanaugh'

But Kavanaugh has vocal supporters as well.

On Thursday morning, a coalition of conservative groups called Women for Kavanaugh gathered outside the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington to voice their backing of President Donald Trump's nominee to the high court.

Women held signs that said, "I stand with Brett," and "Confirm Kavanaugh," as they listened to a slate of conservatives speaking out for the nominee in the face of the allegations.

Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director for the Judicial Crisis Network, told the group that the experience Ford has described "does sound absolutely awful."

"However, as a mother also of sons, I want to speak for the fact that men need to have due process as well; we need to be able to hear both sides and not jump to judgment," Severino said.

"We have a choice today to confirm a judge who is one of the most highly respected and qualified judges in this nation, or confirm a smear campaign as our way of doing politics. I would urge our senators to stop this circus and vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh."