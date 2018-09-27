Lil Xan can't stay away from Flamin' Hot Cheetos

According to Lil Xan, Flamin' Hot Cheetos "are one hell of a drug."

The rapper was taken to the hospital earlier this week and shared a video on Instagram explaining it wasn't because of any drug use.

"I guess I ate too many hot Cheetos, and it ripped something in my stomach open and I puked a little blood," he said in the video. "We good."

He wrote in the caption, "Just wanna let everyone know that I'm good,healthier then I've ever been and ready to kick of my third Tour in NY ina couple days !

"Also be careful,Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug aha," he added.

Can spicy snacks harm your gallbladder?

But Lil Xan can't seem to stay away from the spicy snack.

On Wednesday a TMZ photographer offered the rapper a Cheeto and he ate it.

"I'm a big Cheeto fan, my stomach's still not completely better yet," Lil Xan said. "It was just one bag. I have a really poor diet and next thing I know, for four days, I was feeling really bad with stomachaches."

In a statement to CNN, the maker of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Frito-Lay Inc., said that "we aim to delight our consumers and food safety is always our number one priority."

"Flamin' Hot Cheetos meet all applicable food safety regulations, as well as our rigorous quality standards," the statement said. "That said, we realize some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to moderate consumption or avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference.

"When consumers have questions or concerns about any of our products, we are available to answer their questions through our dedicated Consumer Relations team."