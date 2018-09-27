Clear
Marcia Cross shares cancer battle

Actress Marcia Cross is missing her hair but thankful she's survived cancer.

Actress Marcia Cross is missing her hair but thankful she's survived cancer.

The former "Desperate Housewives" star shared a series of photos on Instagram that made public her battle with anal cancer.

"So grateful and happy to be alive but sad that my hair fell out and is about 1 inch long now and looks cra cra," she posted with a picture of her missing her trademark red locks. "Anyone else have #hairloss due to #cancer? Talk to me. I feel you."

She followed up with two posts to offer clarification and more details.

"I am POST cancer. All good now," Cross wrote. "Hard journey, but I am HEALTHY, happy, and more present and grateful than ever. Thank you from the bottom of my ever expanding heart for all of your LOVE."

Cross, who first came to fame on "Melrose Place," recently played the president of the United States on the ABC series "Quantico."

