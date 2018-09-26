URGENT - Trump calls Kavanaugh allegations 'a big, fat con job'

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump convened a rare solo news conference Wednesday on the eve of a blockbuster Senate hearing that could determine the fate of his beleaguered Supreme Court nominee, defending his pick against what he called "a big, fat con job." Embittered at how a once-assured confirmation process for Judge Brett Kavanaugh has unraveled, Trump hoped to wrest back control during the early evening appearance in New York. It's only the second time he's held a solo news conference on US soil as president. Trump on Wednesday stood by his decision not to call on the FBI to reopen its background investigation of Kavanaugh. "The FBI told us they've investigated Judge Kavanaugh six times, five times, many times over the years. They know him very well," Trump said. "It's not for the FBI," Trump said, echoing his past comments.