Quickly catch up on the day's news

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 4:56 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 4:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- Both Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are trying to make their case with the release of new documents.

-- Meanwhile, a third woman has come forward to accuse Kavanaugh of sexually aggressive behavior at alcohol-fueled parties during high school years. Follow live updates.

-- President Trump said during a UN Security Council meeting that China is interfering in US midterm elections to damage him politically.

-- China blocked a US Navy warship from docking in Hong Kong, the latest move in a growing diplomatic feud between the two countries.

-- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point again. That's the rate that helps determine costs of mortgages and credit cards.

-- Bill Cosby is now living in a brand new, state-of-the-art prison. Here's what life will be like for him.

-- As the FBI offers a $10,000 reward for information about a missing 6-year-old with autism, the boy's father is blaming himself.

-- Boxer Victor Ortiz turned himself in on a rape charge days before his next fight.

-- Trump has bragged about being the most popular president in the Republican Party, but how many Americans actually support him?

-- The new Apple Watch hits stores Friday, and our tech editor says it's showing up the latest iPhones. Read the review.

-- In an essay for the New York Times, Padma Lakshmi says she was raped as a teen and stayed silent about it.

-- Shia LaBeouf and his wife Mia Goth are ending their marriage.

