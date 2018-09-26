Clear
Angela Lansbury Fast Facts

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 3:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the life of actress Angela Lansbury.

Personal:
Birth date: October 16, 1925

Birth place: London, England

Birth name: Angela Brigid Lansbury

Father: Edgar Lansbury, businessman

Mother: Moyna (McGill; also seen as MacGill) Lansbury, actress

Marriages: Peter Shaw (August 12, 1949-January 29, 2003, his death); Richard Cromwell (September 1945-August 1946, divorced)

Children: with Peter Shaw: Deirdre Angela, Anthony Peter and David (stepson)

Other Facts:
Nominated for seven Tony Awards and won five.

Nominated for 18 Emmy Awards with no wins; 12 of them were for her role of Jessica Fletcher, murder-solving novelist, on "Murder, She Wrote."

Nominated for three Academy Awards with no wins.

Holds the record for youngest actress with two Academy Award nominations (by age 20).

Timeline:
1940 - Moves from England to the United States.

1943 - Signs a seven-year contract with MGM.

1951 - Becomes a US citizen.

1966 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Mame."

1969 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Dear World."

1975 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Gypsy."

1979 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Musical) for "Sweeney Todd."

1984-1996 - Plays mystery writer Jessica Fletcher, in "Murder, She Wrote" on CBS.

November 1988 - Releases a fitness video, "Angela Lansbury's Positive Moves: A Personal Plan for Fitness and Well-Being at Any Age."

1991 - Sings the Oscar-winning song, "Beauty and the Beast."

September 1993 - Hosts the Primetime Emmy Awards.

1996 - Wins a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

2000 - Receives Kennedy Center Honors.

2009 - Tony Award winner for Best Actress (Featured Role - Play) for "Blithe Spirit."

November 16, 2013 - Lansbury is presented the Governor's Award by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion PIcture Arts and Sciences.

December 30, 2013 - The New Year Honours 2014 list is published, naming Lansbury an honorary dame of the British Empire for her work in drama, charitable work and philanthropy.

