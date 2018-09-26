A long-lost warship has been discovered off the coast of China after an extensive hunt to track down relics from from a naval battle fought more than a century ago.
An archeological team had been searching for several years before it stumbled across a golden wooden name plaque bearing the name Jingyuan, says China's National Cultural Heritage Administration.
Asia
China
Continents and regions
East Asia
Accidents
Accidents, disasters and safety
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Marine transportation
Marine vessels
Military
Military vessels
Ship and boat accidents
Transportation and warehousing
Anthropology and archeology
Humanities and social sciences
Built at the famous Vulkan shipyard in Germany, the Jingyuan was incorporated into one of China's naval fleets in the late 1880s.
It was lost at sea during the first Sino-Japanese war in September 1894 -- a conflict fought between the Qing Empire, which ruled China until 1912, and the Empire of Japan. The ship went down in the Yellow Sea alongside three other warships.
After confirming the ship's identity, the archeology team scanned the seabed to locate its exact location 12 meters below the water. Sand clearing operations revealed it is resting upside down but allowed the excavation of its contents.
The team report that there are more than 500 different relics remaining in the ship -- including ceramics, leather goods and glass. Old weapons and revolver bullets were also discovered.
Experts say the find will have significance for the study of world naval history.
Related Content
- China-Japan war shipwreck discovered after 100 years
- See shipwreck found after 75 years
- Centuries-old shipwreck found off Portugal's coast
- Treasure trove reveals origins of 800-year-old shipwreck
- Jack Ma: US-China trade war could last 20 years
- China and Japan draw closer as Asia's diplomatic order shifts
- Japan slumps; Starbucks doubles down in China; Macy's earnings
- Inside Japan's 'suicide forest'
- Japan Fast Facts
- Man discovers fake lottery