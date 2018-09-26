Clear
Burns from fitness trackers prompt recall of about 30,000 gadgets

Digital wellness company Provata Health voluntarily ...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 1:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 1:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Digital wellness company Provata Health voluntarily recalled approximately 30,000 fitness trackers Tuesday following 13 reports that the device was overheating while charging or being used. In three of these reports, users suffered burns to their wrists, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Bluetooth trackers were given away during a promotion between August 2017 and July 2018, and the company has offered to replace them.

Users may have gotten these devices at employee wellness events in Oregon, Arizona and North Carolina. They were also delivered nationwide by mail.

Affected gadgets were manufactured in China, distributed by Portland-based Provata and came in three colors -- black, blue or mint green.

The CPSC says, "Consumers should immediately stop wearing or charging the recalled wristbands and contact Provata Health for instructions on how to receive a free replacement wristband."

In an emailed statement Wednesday, the company's senior director of corporate communication, Melissa Gilkerson, said the company has been working closely with the CPSC to conduct the recall, which was issued "out of an abundance of caution."

She said the company has contacted users of the recalled device and added, "The safety of our clients and program participants is our primary concern."

