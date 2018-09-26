New allegations against Kavanaugh submitted to Senate committee

A third woman has presented the Senate Judiciary Committee with allegations of inappropriate behavior by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, accusing him of sexually aggressive behavior at alcohol-fueled parties when he was in high school.

The new accuser, Julie Swetnick, was identified by her lawyer Michael Avenatti on Twitter Wednesday morning. In a sworn statement prepared by Avenatti and submitted to committee, Swetnick said that Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge were present at a party where she was drugged and "gang raped."

Brett Kavanaugh Government and public administration Government organizations - US Political Figures - US Politics US Congress US Senate Julie Swetnick Mark Judge Misc people

Swetnick did not identify Kavanaugh or Judge as her attacker in that incident. She said in her statement that there are two witnesses who can attest to her account, but she has not identified them publicly.

Kavanaugh's first public accuser, Christine Blasey Ford -- who will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday -- alleges that Kavanaugh and Judge, who both attended Georgetown Preparatory School, steered her into an upstairs bedroom at a high school party in 1982 where she says Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth and attempted to take her clothes off on the bed before she escaped.

Kavanaugh, who will also testify on Thursday, has emphatically denied the allegations by Ford and a second woman who said he engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior with her at Yale. An attorney for Deborah Ramirez, the second accuser, said Tuesday on CNN that Republicans on the committee did not participate in a scheduled phone call earlier that day to discuss her allegations.

The White House issued an emphatic denial by Kavanaugh responding to Swetnick's allegation.

"This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone. I don't know who this is and this never happened," Kavanaugh said.

Judge's lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder, said in a statement, "Mr. Judge vehemently denies the allegations contained in the Swetnick affidavit."

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, the Supreme Court nominee said that he never sexually assaulted anyone and was a virgin through high school and for "many years after."

Swetnick, who attended Gaithersburg High School in Maryland, says she attended "well over ten" parties where Kavanaugh was present.

She says she witnessed Kavanaugh "drink excessively and engage in highly inappropriate conduct, including being overly aggressive with girls and not taking "No" for an answer. "This conduct included the fondling and grabbing girls without their consent," the sworn statement says.

In the sworn statement, she also alleges that Kavanaugh engaged "in abusive and physically aggressive behavior towards girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, 'grinding' against girls and attempting to remove or shift girls' clothing to expose private body parts."

Swetnick says that in 1981 and 1982, she became aware of efforts by Judge, Kavanaugh and others to "spike the punch at house parties" so as to "cause girls to lose their inhibitions and their ability to say 'No.'"

She said at some parties boys lined up by a bedroom to assault incapacitated girls. Swetnick claims that the boys in the lineup included Kavanaugh and Judge, but does not say that they assaulted the girls, or the names of other witnesses who could corroborate it.

While Swetnick said she is aware of other witnesses who can attest to the truthfulness of her statements, she has not identified those witnesses.

She said she told at least two other people about the "gang rape" attack on her shortly after the incident, but she has not identified those people.

According to a committee aide, in an email to Avenatti on Wednesday, Republican committee staff said that "yesterday committee investigators interviewed Judge Kavanaugh again, under penalty of felony. Committee investigators specifically asked Judge Kavanaugh about all pending accusations, in specificity. This included your then-anonymous allegations and questions. He unequivocally denied all of the allegations, testifying that there was not a kernel of truth in any of these allegations. We have a transcribed interview. Judge Kavanaugh understood that he testified under penalty of felony, subject to up to 5 years of imprisonment. The Ranking Member's staff sat through the interview."

The Republican committee staff also said that they will do a follow-up interview with Kavanaugh Wednesday.

President Donald Trump declined to answer a question about the latest allegations against Kavanaugh as he departed the United Nations on Wednesday. Trump spoke briefly on North Korea and China, but kept walking out of the building when the Kavanaugh question was asked.

This story is breaking and will be updated.