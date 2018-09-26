Meet the cast of 'Dancing With the Stars: Juniors'

A big dance show is about to get smaller.

ABC has announced the cast for "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors," which will bring 12 celebrity kids to the ballroom floor with professional junior ballroom dancers.

The lineup includes a Screen Actors Guild Award-nominated actor, a professional skateboarder, an ABC comedy star, a runway model, two Disney Channel stars and the youngest boy to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Adding to the action, each pair will be mentored by "Dancing With the Stars" professional and troupe dancers.

The cast will include:

Addison Osta Smith with Lev Khmelev, mentored by Keo Motsepe

At age 10, Smith was the first girl and youngest contestant to win "MasterChef Junior." Now 13, she is working on her first cookbook.

Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson with Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev

"Honey Boo Boo," 12, first came to fame on "Toddlers & Tiaras" at the age of 5 and then went on to star in her own reality series, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." She can currently be seen in her mother's WEtv reality show, "Mama June: From Not to Hot," which is in its second season.

Akash Vukoti with Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson

Vukoti, 9, began reading and writing at an early age and competed in his first spelling bee when he was 2 years old. At 6, he became the youngest boy to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Ariana Greenblatt with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong

Greenblatt, 10, just wrapped filming Disney's "The One and Only Ivan," where she stars opposite Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell and Angelina Jolie. She currently plays Daphne Diaz on Disney's "Stuck in the Middle" and has starred in "A Bad Moms Christmas" and "Avengers: Infinity Wars," where she played Young Gamora.

Hudson West with Kameron Couch, mentored by Hayley Erbert

West is only 10 but already has a host of acting credits, including "Modern Family," "Grey's Anatomy," "I'm Dying Up Here" and "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson." He currently can be seen as Jake Spencer on ABC's "General Hospital."

Jason Maybaum with Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater

Maybaum, 10, stars as Levi in the "That's So Raven" spinoff, "Raven's Home," which is in its second season. He's also appeared in the Disney Channel movie "Freaky Friday" and multiple commercials.

Mackenzie Ziegler with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko

Ziegler, 14, is a singer-songwriter and actress who starred in and was an executive producer for the YouTube series "Total Eclipse" for the digital network Brat. Her novel, "Kenzie's Rules for Life," was released in May.

Mandla Morris with Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke

Morris, 13, is the son of legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Wonder. He is also an aspiring fashion designer who enjoys playing the piano.

Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold

Brown, 13, stars in the ABC sitcom "black-ish" and recently finished work on the independent comedy film "Emmett." He is also a member of the Jr. NBA Leadership Council.

Sky Brown with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten

Brown, 10, is known as a skateboarding and surfing phenom as well as a viral video sensation with more than 50 million views. She learned to skateboard at age 3 and is one of the youngest girls to compete and medal at a professional skateboarding competition.

Sophia Pippen with Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber

Pippen, 9, is the daughter of six-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist Scottie Pippen and entrepreneur Larsa Pippen. At a young age, she signed to Wilhelmina Kids and Teri B. Talent to begin pursuing a career in fashion and beauty and soon became the face of Oscar de la Renta Kids label.

Tripp Palin with Hailey Bills, mentored by Jenna Johnson

The 9-year-old son of former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Bristol Palin and grandson of 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is being billed as "an all-outdoors-all-the-time all-American boy."

"Dancing With the Stars" Season 25's Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz are set to host.

Val Chmerkovskiy, Mandy Moore and Adam Rippon will serve as judges.

The show will kick off with a two-hour season premiere at 8 p.m. ET on October 7 on ABC.