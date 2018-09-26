Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

URGENT - Ford, Kavanaugh seek to bolster cases with new documents

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of s...

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 8:07 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, have sent the Senate Judiciary Committee sworn and signed declarations from four people who say they have known of her allegation well before it became public. Meanwhile, Kavanaugh's lawyers have sent the committee pages from his 1982 calendar to bolster his claim that he wasn't at the house party where Ford alleges the assault took place. The documents, first reported by USA Today, are likely to figure prominently in Thursday's high-stakes hearing, in which both Ford and Kavanaugh will testify before the committee.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events