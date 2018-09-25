Delta online systems back to normal after outage

Delta's online systems were back up and running Tuesday after a brief outage, the airline said.

The airline had stopped flights after a system outage, according to a statement on the airline's website.

"Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience," the statement said.

It's unclear exactly how long the groundstop lasted, but it appeared to be for at least an hour.

In an updated statement, the airline said that "Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some systems this evening."

The airline said Delta flights in the air were not disrupted.