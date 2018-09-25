Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Delta online systems back to normal after outage

Delta's online systems were back up and running Tuesday after a brief outage, the airline said.The ai...

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 10:15 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 10:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Delta's online systems were back up and running Tuesday after a brief outage, the airline said.

The airline had stopped flights after a system outage, according to a statement on the airline's website.

Companies

Delta Air Lines Inc

Air transportation

Airlines

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Transportation and warehousing

"Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience," the statement said.

It's unclear exactly how long the groundstop lasted, but it appeared to be for at least an hour.

In an updated statement, the airline said that "Delta teams have restored all IT systems after a technology issue briefly affected some systems this evening."

The airline said Delta flights in the air were not disrupted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events